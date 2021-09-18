CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let 12MP be Malaysia’s way out

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will finally be tabled on Sept 27 to set the development agenda through 2025 as countries around the globe race to regain composure, if not a better competitive position, post Covid-19. Malaysia, which has been stuck as an upper middle-income country since 1992, needs to make bold reforms to take the economy out of the pandemic-hit slump and strengthen its competitive advantages.

