Gov. Abbott Blames Federal Government for Texas Border Crisis
With more than 10,000 illegal aliens flooding across the border in Del Rio alone, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is deflecting blame towards the federal government. Over the past week, thousands of aliens—many from Haiti—have began to gather at an international bridge in Del Rio in an attempt to enter the United States. The move is just the latest development in a surge of illegal immigration that has swept the southern border since President Joe Biden took office in January.texasscorecard.com
