Gov. Abbott Blames Federal Government for Texas Border Crisis

By Brandon Waltens
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 10,000 illegal aliens flooding across the border in Del Rio alone, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is deflecting blame towards the federal government. Over the past week, thousands of aliens—many from Haiti—have began to gather at an international bridge in Del Rio in an attempt to enter the United States. The move is just the latest development in a surge of illegal immigration that has swept the southern border since President Joe Biden took office in January.

yodel
8d ago

Trump fixed it Biden intentionally broke it. All these people that voted for this administration, you think there’s a crime problem now? You ain’t seen nothing yet.

americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Abbott signs border security funding into law

Gov. Greg Abbott last Friday signed House Bill 9 into law, which will provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years. House Bill 9 includes $32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs; $301.0 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel; $154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel; $273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs; $214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs; $1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers; $3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding; and $16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services. House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Texas Gov. Abbott sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Chad Prather
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Chip Roy
Ozona Stockman

Gov. Greg Abbott requests federal emergency status over Del Rio border situation

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Monday, Sept. 20, to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, specifically due to the dire situation in Val Verde County. For the past week, thousands of Haitians and migrants of other nationalities crossed the Rio Grande at a low point in between Ciudad Acuña…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Signs Anti-Smuggling Legislation on the Border

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott today met with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and other city officials to discuss McAllen and the entire Rio Grande Valley's ever-growing economic and cultural impact in the state of Texas. The Governor and city officials also talked about the state's collaborative efforts with McAllen officials to secure the border and keep Texans safe. During the discussion, the Governor presented a proclamation and a Texas flag to Mayor Villalobos to congratulate him on being sworn in as the mayor of McAllen earlier this year.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott in Del Rio Vows to Succeed on the Border Where Biden Failed

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday held a press conference in Del Rio where he vowed to continue surging state resources to secure the border and address the chaos in Del Rio created by the Biden Administration. During his remarks, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military Department, and local personnel for their robust response to the Biden Administration's failure to enforce immigration laws, including the surge of more than 16,000 migrants arriving at the Del Rio International Bridge over the past week. The Governor also added that the State…
DEL RIO, TX
#Texas Dps#Illegal Immigrants#Texas Border Crisis#The Biden Administration#The Texas National Guard#Republican#State#The Texas Military#Dps#Gop#Texas State Guard
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Gov. Abbott gives an update on border security, crossings in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Del Rio, Texas Tuesday to give updates on border security. The press conference took place at the international bridge in Del Rio, where thousands of mostly Haitian immigrants have arrived and gathered under the international bridge. On...
DEL RIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott to Provide $100 Million to Local Governments to Fight Illegal Immigration

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the availability of $100 million in grant funding through the Operation Lone Star (OLS) Grant Program to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.   "The grant funding available through this program will strengthen our response to the crisis at the border and help keep our communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage local governments to apply for…
AUSTIN, TX
expressnews.com

Gov. Abbott signs $1.8B border security bill as Haitian migrant crisis escalates

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed a $1.8 billion border security package into law, funding his plan to deter migrants from crossing the border by building a wall and jailing them on state trespassing charges — and again saying Texas is stepping up to do what the Biden administration won’t as thousands of migrants have crossed the border in recent days.
IMMIGRATION
El Paso Times

Gov. Abbott signs $1.8B border spending bill, funding for Legislature

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed two significant spending bills into law: one to nearly double state spending on border security initiatives and another to pay for various priorities passed during the second special session, including restoring funding for the legislative branch that he vetoed earlier this year. Abbott was in...
FORT WORTH, TX
KTRE

Gov. Abbott approves $1.8 billion for border security

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill signed Friday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott will add $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years. House Bill 9 includes $32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs; $301.0 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel; $154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel; $273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs; $214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs; $1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers; $3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding; and $16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services. House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.
AUSTIN, TX
Corsicana Daily Sun

Gov. Abbott presents 2021 Star Of Texas Awards

Gov. Greg Abbott Friday presented the 2021 Star Of Texas Awards to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State. "The Star Of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Arrested Almost 6,000 Migrants At The Border Since July On Gov. Abbott’s New Trespassing Charge

The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested almost 6,000 migrants for criminal trespassing since late July. State authorities can not arrest people on immigration charges because that is under the purview of the federal government. But earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered DPS to begin arresting migrants who cross the Rio Grande on state charges of trespassing in an attempt to deter them from crossing.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s big border lie will only bring crisis again

It takes an extraordinary amount of gall to order uniformed men into a dangerous situation that you yourself created and then, after they have done their job valiantly, defame them on national television. But that is exactly what President Joe Biden did this week. Thanks to his open invitation to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

