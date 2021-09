SALADO — Salado dominated on both sides of the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage from start to finish in a 57-0 blitzing of Mexia on Friday at Eagle Stadium. The Eagles (2-2), who scored on their first seven possessions, never punted and outgained the Blackcats 577-82 in yards and 26-5 in first downs, racing out to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.