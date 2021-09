Shepard brought in nine of 10 targets for 94 yards in the Giants' 30-29 loss to Washington on Thursday night. He also netted minus-9 yards on one rush attempt. Four days after essentially serving as the offense's lone bright spot in a season-opening loss to the Broncos, Shepard was at it again Thursday, albeit once again in a losing effort. The 28-year-old followed up the 7-113-1 Week 1 line with a bump in receptions. While the Giants' team prospects look bleak, the fact Shepard already has logged 19 targets through two games and has been highly efficient with them gives him plenty of fantasy momentum going into a Week 3 home matchup against the vulnerable Falcons a week from Sunday.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO