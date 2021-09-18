Defense leads Cats to homecoming win over Bonneville
Madison topped Bonneville 26-7 in the Bobcats' homecoming game Friday night to improve their season record to 3-1. The Bobcats started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Logan Crane in the front corner of the endzone with four minutes left in the first quarter. Madison then scored on the next possession ending with a 26-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Kieren Valora to wide receiver Easton Kirk.
