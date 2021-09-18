CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel has cool thread detailing his comeback attempt

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Appel has become somewhat infamous around baseball as a huge draft bust, but the former No. 1 overall pick is trying to change the narrative. Appel, selected first overall by the Houston Astros in 2013, is attempting a comeback in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. On Friday, the 30-year-old shared an awesome thread sharing some life lessons he’s learned during the rise and fall of his baseball career.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

MLBits: Mets Aim High for Baseball Ops, a Wildly Successful Pitch Clock Experiment, Appel’s Comeback, More

The divisional races in the American League are all pretty much decided at this point. The White Sox have a massive 11-game lead over Cleveland and can clinch their first division title since 2005 as early as tomorrow. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay and Houston have comfortable (but not completely insurmountable) leads in their respective divisions, but this AL Wild Card race should make for a really fun final weekend of regular-season baseball.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Houston Astros#Phillies#The Mlb Draft
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former No. 3 pick Harrington has simple advice for Lance

Joey Harrington knows the pressure that comes with being a top pick and anointed face of a franchise. The former Oregon star was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 overall during the 2002 NFL Draft. As Trey Lance, who the 49ers selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, begins his NFL journey, Harrington has some advice for the future of San Francisco's franchise.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Red Sox Have Been Given OK To Wear Yellow Uniforms In Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis. The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy