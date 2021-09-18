Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel has cool thread detailing his comeback attempt
Mark Appel has become somewhat infamous around baseball as a huge draft bust, but the former No. 1 overall pick is trying to change the narrative. Appel, selected first overall by the Houston Astros in 2013, is attempting a comeback in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. On Friday, the 30-year-old shared an awesome thread sharing some life lessons he’s learned during the rise and fall of his baseball career.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0