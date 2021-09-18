2021 Camp Courageous pancake breakfast and open house set for Sept. 26

MONTICELLO – The annual Camp Courageous pancake breakfast and open house will be held Sunday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the camp’s main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the camp’s facilities and recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All proceeds go to Camp Courageous.