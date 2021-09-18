Faith Matters: Jewish tradition calls for annual accounting

I have a confession to make: I hate visiting the accountant every year. It is that annual obligation where I must confront the fact that I don't always plan well financially. Even with digitalization, my records are not as accurate as they might be. Did I remember all of the receipts that should have been kept? Might I have given more to charities so that my tax liability might be lessened? Should I have asked for more withholding? Can't I just close my eyes and have the accountant make it all go away?