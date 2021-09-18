CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Faith Matters: Jewish tradition calls for annual accounting

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a confession to make: I hate visiting the accountant every year. It is that annual obligation where I must confront the fact that I don't always plan well financially. Even with digitalization, my records are not as accurate as they might be. Did I remember all of the receipts that should have been kept? Might I have given more to charities so that my tax liability might be lessened? Should I have asked for more withholding? Can't I just close my eyes and have the accountant make it all go away?

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santafe New Mexican.com

Fiesta de Santa Fe lives on in spirit, faith, traditions

Maybe there wasn’t a sea of people flooding the streets around the Plaza during this year’s Fiesta de Santa Fe, but that didn’t stop people from celebrating. Older couples danced to the mariachi music, parents pulled young ones around in Radio Flyer wagons, and people lined up at food booths for turkey legs, Navajo frybread and, at one booth, an enchilada dish called La Reina.
SANTA FE, NM
riverheadlocal

Yom Kippur, holiest day of the year in Jewish faith, begins tonight at sunset

Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in the Jewish religion, begins at sunset tonight and continues until after nightfall tomorrow. The “Day of Atonement” is observed by a nearly 26-hour fast, to repent for one’s sins. Observant Jews abstain from food and drink, do not wash or apply lotions or creams, do not wear leather footwear, and abstain from marital relations, according to Chabad.org. They spend the day in synagogue, praying for forgiveness during a series of five special services.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Jews#Jewish#Congregation Etz Chaim#Congregation Ner Tamid
theintelligencer.com

Faith Matters: Religion and the good of society

For a person dedicated to their religious faith, whether Christian or not, today’s decline in religious self-identification and practice presents a great challenge. In the United States, when asked in 2018 about their religious affiliation, 23.7 percent of respondents answered “none” compared to only 5.1 percent who answered “none” in 1972.
RELIGION
mprnews.org

Photos: Celebrating Armenian traditions and faith in St. Paul

The St. Sahag Armenian Church community in St. Paul gathered over the weekend to celebrate their Armenian heritage and faith — and to share those traditions with their friends and neighbors. The church's annual Armenian Festival featured dancing, music and presentations on Armenian history — along with traditional Armenian food...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Lexington Herald-Leader

It’s not certainty, but it is a gift. What faith is and why it matters.

Since at least the early 1500s, when Martin Luther announced his revolutionary doctrine of “justification by faith alone” (in Latin, “sola fide”), Protestants particularly and countless others generally have been obsessed with the importance of faith in God. Rightly so. The biblical writer of Hebrews tells us that “without faith...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New Haven Register

Faith Matters: Commit to protect and preserve all God's creation

I am currently reading Octavia Butler’s 1993 dystopic science fiction novel, “The Parable of the Sower.” Set in southern California, it covers a three-year period beginning in 2024, a future uncomfortably close to our time. Butler depicts a society suffering under the duress of apocalyptic climate extremes, food and water...
RELIGION
Reporter

Faith Matters: Confronting our worst fears

Once a little boy had a part in the school play. He was scripted to come out to center stage and say, “It is I: be not afraid!” But once he finally stood out there in the middle of an empty stage he panicked and cried out, “It’s me and I am scared!”
RELIGION
Sand Mountain Reporter

Faith: Find and answer your calling

Sometimes we wonder what our calling is…or if we are called to do anything. We take personality tests and take inventory of our lives to discover our purpose in life and if we are fulfilling it. We wonder if we are on the right track, or if we jumped the tracks a long time ago and are creating a path that wasn’t intended for us.
RELIGION
Arkansas Online

The truth will set you free

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., is urging pastors and other religious leaders to use their influence to dispel covid-19 misinformation and to encourage congregants to get vaccinated. Collins, an evangelical, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that resistance to the shots is substantial in...
RELIGION
Arkansas Online

How Compline has evolved during covid

At 6:55 p.m. on Sunday nights, the nave at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Little Rock is nearly silent. The lights are dimmed and about 15 people sit silently in the pews. There is the occasional rustle of the paper pamphlets printed with the order of the service given to attendees, and the light footsteps of last-minute arrivals.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Online

Religion calendar

• Christmas Road to Bethlehem spaghetti supper, 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2540 Bethlehem Road, Lonoke. Minimum donation $10 for adults and $5 children 12 and younger. Rickey Phillips (501) 454-0183 or Joann Abshure (501) 438-2415. • Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St.,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy