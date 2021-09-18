Key Matchups To Watch: Rams At Colts
The Los Angeles Rams head to Indianapolis this week to take on the Colts, in what looks like another favorable matchup for Sean McVay’s squad. Here are the key matchups. Carson Wentz looked good when he wasn’t under pressure against the Seahawks. Unfortunately for him, he was under pressure 14 times in the game, fifth-most in week one. Wentz was able to connect 25 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns. But with this amount of pressure Wentz had to keep his passes short to the tune of only 4.4 intended air yards per attempt, 32nd in the league. He was unable to target his best receivers or make any explosive throws.www.lafbnetwork.com
