Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s back! Ulta’s epic 21 Days of Beauty event has returned, and it’s even more mind-blowing than usual. Every single eligible item is 50% off! Every 24 hours, new deals pop up — many of them online only — and there are some serious top brands involved, including Estée Lauder, Peach & Lily, Kylie Cosmetics, Benefit, Urban Decay and so many more. You’ll see in the list of deals below!

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO