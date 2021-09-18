Carl Wayne Dismore, 89, of Veedersburg passed away peacefully at his residence Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his family at his side. Carl was born April 25, 1932, at Pine Village, the son of Francis Elmo and Minnie Lucille (Hopkins) Dismore. He married the love of his life, Catherine Perry, on July 31, 1959. Together they built a beautiful life raising their daughters, traveling and making many memories. Later in life, they earned the title of The World’s Best Grandparents, as they attended every event, had numerous sleepovers, traveled the country, and became an extra set of parents for their grandchildren. Carl and Catherine were married for 54 years.