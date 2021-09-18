CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal vs Sacramento State Prediction, Game Preview

By Pete Fiutak
College Football News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal vs Sacramento State prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Hornets have a few nice parts. QB Asher O’Hara is a do-it-all quarterback from Middle Tennessee who threw three picks in the loss to Northern Iowa last week, but threw for 338 yards and ran for a team-high 55 yards. He’s just enough of a ball with just enough experience to give the Bears a little bit of an issue.

collegefootballnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#College Football#American Football#Pac 12 Network#Espn#Cfn#Tcu#Bear#Hornets#Fcs#Line Cal 37#Ats
