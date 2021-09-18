CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Central Community College is the right choice for area students

Grand Island Independent
 7 days ago

I wish to congratulate the administration and faculty of Central Community College for their outstanding performance in increasing enrollment for fall 2021. Dr. Matt Gotschall and his talented staff has continued with a quality marketing program that provided results as seen in the fall 2021 enrollment increase of over 6%. The Grand Island Independent reported in a Sept. 3 article that of the 6,056 student total, 2,306 were on-campus students and 3,750 were distant learning students, thus providing options that make CCC an attractive avenue for furthering an individual’s education.

