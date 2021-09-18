Lebanon explores PTO bank for city employees

Lebanon is considering implementing a membership bank for city employees to pool their paid leave so that other city employees could use it.

During a city council work session Thursday, Lebanon Human Resources Director Sylvia Reichle explained a program through which those employed by the city could help out fellow workers in need with saved up paid leave.

Chief of Police Mike Justice approached Mayor Rick Bell about it saying he had several officers in his command who were interested in starting a system like this. What it would allow officers and other city workers to do is to pay annual membership dues in the form of paid leave. Reichle suggested an initial fee in the realm of 16 paid hours, followed by 8 hours each successive year.

Then, should a circumstance arise in which an employee has to miss time at work, but is out of their own personal paid leave, they could draw from this centralized bank.

Reichle said the entire program would be regulated by the IRS, and that rules would be in place to prevent abuse. There would also be limits as to how much time a city employee could “withdraw” from the PTO bank.

The HR director said that the system would work on a dollar for dollar donation. So if one worker made $30 per hour and donated 8 hours, it would be the equivalent of $240. Then if one worker making $15 per hour needed to use some of that time, it would be converted to their pay scale based on hours, so the same time would be the equivalent of $120.

Withdrawal of PTO would only come after an employee had used all of their own personal time off, and would be considered by a committee pending medical certification. Reichle said the committee would be selected by Bell, and would review each decision on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, she said the committee would need to act swiftly capping the consideration time to 5 business days, as to quickly address an employee’s need.

The amount of time an employee could hypothetically withdraw would also be capped at 80 hours per Reichle, with slight modifications made for firefighters who work 24-hour shifts.

Councilor Chris Crowell asked Reichle if this could lead to an additional cost for the city. Reichle said that it would not, as these paid leave hours were already calculated into the city’s payroll budget.

Other requirements for membership could include a minimum employment period to participate, such as being with the city at least six months.

Reichle acknowledged that such a program would rely on the generosity of city employees, but the throngs of officers in attendance at the work session seemed to convey department support. As Justice said Thursday, “Today at lunch, we probably had 2,500 hours sitting around the table.”

Putting those hours into a joint collection would let the city lend a helping hand to those who needed it, he said.