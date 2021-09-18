CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia central bank to block suspicious digital currency activities

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe central bank of Russia is to take steps to throttle the rise in digital currency trading activity in the country, including blocking some digital currency purchases, in a bid to tackle suspicious activity, according to local reports. The Bank of Russia has begun working closely with local banks to...

