BOSTON (CBS) – CBS Boston has you covered for the 125th Boston Marathon, with live coverage on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV. WBZ-TV is proud to once again be the only local television station broadcasting the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11. Lisa Hughes and Toni Reavis will be your hosts from the Start to Finish line. They will be joined for the first time this year by Olympic marathon medalist and Waltham native Deena Kastor. Pre-Race coverage begins with WBZ This Morning at 4:30 a.m., with race coverage at 8 a.m. New Englanders who can’t be in front of their TVs to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO