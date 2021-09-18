Superheroes unite at Mountain's Edge to help kids battling cancer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and other Community Heroes Join Battle against Childhood Cancer at Superhero 5K on Saturday. The community is joining forces to help children battling cancer and their families at the annual Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota. The event, which returns to its in-person format after going virtual due to the pandemic benefits the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada and is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit.