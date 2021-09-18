CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Superheroes unite at Mountain's Edge to help kids battling cancer

By Meghan Platt
news3lv.com
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and other Community Heroes Join Battle against Childhood Cancer at Superhero 5K on Saturday. The community is joining forces to help children battling cancer and their families at the annual Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota. The event, which returns to its in-person format after going virtual due to the pandemic benefits the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada and is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit.

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Cancer#Mountain#Superheroes#Wonder Woman#Community Heroes#Centennial Toyota#Hotel#Brewery
CBS News

Gunman in deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, identified as 29-year-old store vendor

The gunman who opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee has been identified as a 29-year-old man who worked for Kroger as a third-party vendor, police said Friday. One person was killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting at the store in Collierville, just outside Memphis, and the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy