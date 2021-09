GIBSONIA, Pa. — When head coach Jordan Wiegand was preparing for the start of his third season in charge of the Pine-Richland boys’ soccer team, he envisioned a burgeoning group built upon a foundation of stifling defense. On Thursday night he saw his side take its first big step forward, with a supreme team effort on the back line that made North Allegheny, which had beaten its first two opponents by an aggregate 22-0, look like paper Tigers.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO