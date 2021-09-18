Female Scientists Set Back by the Pandemic May Never Make Up Lost Time
During the COVID-19 quarantines, scientists, like most professionals, took their work home. Women researchers, however, bore the disproportionate burden of caregiving responsibilities, forcing a drop in their productivity. Although this decrease may be temporary, my research suggests the hit to women’s reputations and their scientific impacts may compound over time, potentially setting female scientists back by years, if not decades, compared to their male colleagues.goodmenproject.com
