Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans vs Miami-FL Hurricanes 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 7 days ago

The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) will compete against the no.22 Miami-FL Hurricanes (1-1) in week 3 of college football action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Michigan State made its successful 2-0 start this season after winning their recent football stint versus the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday. The Spartans tied with Penn State are leading the Big Ten Conference with 1-0 conference and 2-0 overall standing after winning one game at home and one road triumph. Michigan State defeated the Wildcats at 38-21 on September 3 while shutting down the Penguins at 42-14 on Saturday. The Spartans dominated the offense in the air and on the ground with 323 passing and 272 rushing yards for 9.0 yards per play. Michigan State posted 66 total plays with 3 punts while committing 7 penalties for 56 yards in the victory.

