Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Oklahoma Sooners 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1) will compete against the no.4 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) in 2021 NCAAF regular-season action at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Nebraska lost their season opener to the Illinois Fighting Illini at 22-30 last August 28, 2021. However, the Cornhuskers made a big rebound and won the next two outings at 52-7 versus the Fordham Rams and defeated the Buffalo Bulls in their recent showdown at 28-3 on Saturday. Nebraska scored 14 points in each of the 2nd and 4th quarters of the game resulting in their 25-points victory over Fordham last time out. The Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated both the air and ground offense with 296 passing and 220 rushing yards for 8.5 yards per play after finishing 61 total plays in the win.