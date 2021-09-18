CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why The Amazing Spiderman Movies Failed To Connect With Most Audiences

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the financial success of Spiderman 3, the sequel was canceled due to creative differences. Instead, Sony opted to start from scratch and five years later, The Amazing Spiderman was born. This time, Andrew Garfield played the role of Peter Parker, with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Sally Field as Aunt May. The reboot made a solid return of $757.9 million, though the reviews of the popular web-slinger were a far cry from the high praise that both Spiderman and Spiderman 2 received. Two years later, The Amazing Spiderman 2 came out, with Dan DeHaan as the new Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Paul Giamatti as Rhino.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Between 1995 and 2010, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott collaborated on five movies, and the plot almost always revolved around a mode of transport. Whether it was by accident or design, the duo clearly enjoyed each other’s company when it came to an action thriller hinging on a vehicle of some description.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

The most anticipated fall movies of 2021

Fall is a big time for movies. It's about this time every year that award season kicks off, which means theaters and streamers are absolutely stuffed with high-quality dramas that will vie for Oscars, Golden Globes and more in the coming months. That doesn't mean that movies with more commercial...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Sam Raimi
TVOvermind

Is Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse An Overrated Film?

When rumors started swirling about an animated Spiderman movie that would introduce Miles Morales to mainstream audiences for the first time ever, many dismissed the out of nowhere Spiderman film and deemed it a failure even before the review embargo lifted. Starring Shameik Moore (Dope, Cut Throat City), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen), Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight), the animated feature follows the Brooklyn teen Miles Morales who becomes the masked crusader after he’s bitten by a radioactive spider on the subway. The teen ends up meeting Peter Parker (played by Jake Johnson) and the heroes from the different dimensions battle an evil Kingpin.
MOVIES
MIX 108

The 10 Most Convincing Movie Accents

A great film actor fully commits to his or her role, right down to their physicality, mannerisms, and of course, the way they speak. While many of today’s most recognized actors hail from all over the world, quite a few have had career-making turns playing foreign roles. That is, characters who have a different accent than the one the actor speaks in naturally, off-camera. In these cases, an authentic dialect is a key element that can make or break a performance. And while there have been several cases where an actor’s accent misses the mark, there are many others where the actor accurately represents his or her character’s dialect on screen.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Amazing World Of Gumball’ Returning With A Movie And A New Series

HBO Max and Cartoon Network said Tuesday that they have given greenlights to The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series, marking the return of Ben Bocquelet’s creation after the cult animated fantasy series ran six seasons on Cartoon Network from 2011-2019. Bocquelet will direct and executive produce the movie (it’s a working title), which features a script written by Shane Mack and is designed to serve as a bridge between the original series and the new one. The film begins when Gumball’s biggest fan finds the show’s missing episode and accidentally opens a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Aunt May#Electro#Spider Cyborg#The Sami Rami#Goblin
TVOvermind

What If…Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? Recap

It was actually rather easy to look at Erik Killmonger as the savior in this episode of What If? but at the same time, one had to think that there was something up with the twist since this guy was hard to figure out at first. In Black Panther, Killmonger wanted revenge and he wanted to challenge for the throne of Wakanda, as he did with great success. In this version of history though, not only did Killmonger not approach the throne in hostility, he approached with T’Chaka sitting upon the throne still since his son had been unknowingly slain by Erik in a doublecross that might never have worked had Tony been a little more prepared, which is amazing to say. But thanks to Killmonger’s appearance near the area of attack where the Ten Rings would have otherwise taken Tony hostage, meaning he would have been kept prisoner in a cave, where he would devise his arc reactor and his first Iron Man suit, he was allowed to go back to the world he knew as the same caustic, alcoholic smart-aleck that hadn’t learned anything.
TV SERIES
247wallst.com

Movies Audiences Hate But Critics Love

RT and IMDb avg audience rating: 50% (31,558 votes) > RT critics rating: 78% (89 votes) > Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Ray Stevenson. Typically, blockbuster action movies are adored by audiences and panned by critics — but for 2014’s “Big Game,” the opposite was true. The film centers on a Finnish teenager who witnesses a plane crash, only to realize it was Air Force One, and that the president is being hunted by kidnappers. Together, the two must get away from their pursuers and to the safety of the U.S. Special Forces.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Fantastic Four Should Do A Live-Action Television Series

The unexpected success of the Fantastic Four led to the orthodox superheroes becoming some of the most notable properties on the planet. They were well-known before the Justice League and The Avengers arrived on the comic book scene, with many considering the Fantastic Four the first superhero family. There’s no doubt that the comic book heroes was a smashing success, which is why Constantin Film ended up buying the character rights in 1986. Following a low-budget Fantastic Four film in 1992, Constantin sub-licensed the rights over to 20th Century Fox, and a second Fantastic Four film came out in 2005, which starred Jessica Alba, pre-Captain America Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, and Ioan Gruffudd as The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, The Thing, and Mr. Fantastic. The first true live-adaptation on the first superhero family was met with dismal reviews; however, the film made over $300 million worldwide, thus making enough to greenlight a sequel. That sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer, came out two years later and the reception was a bit better, though a 37% rotten tomatoes score still doesn’t classify the film in the good category. The sequel ended up making less than $300 million worldwide, and the superhero franchise was put on hold.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Five Mortal Kombat Characters Who Deserve A Solo Live-Action Movie

After nearly two decades, fans of the Mortal Kombat lore were finally graced with a reboot featuring favorites Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kano, Melina, Raiden, and Shang Tsung. However, the protagonist of the film wasn’t an MK original, as the writers opted to introduce a new fighter into the mix, Cole Young, who happens to be the son of Scorpion. While the 2021 reboot wasn’t the critical darling that it could’ve been, the film still received high marks from long-time fans. However, most people who are knowledgeable about the Mortal Kombat franchise agree that Cole Young was a bland and generic choice as the lead. Since 1992, nearly 80 characters have been created by Netherrealm Studios. Some have become the face of the franchise (Sub Zero, Scorpion, Raiden) and others are known as jokes (Hsu Hao, Meat, Mokap). From such a wide roster to choose from, it was actually shocking that none of the original Mortal Kombat characters weren’t given a chance to be the face of the reboot. The future of the live-action Mortal Kombat movies is currently up in the air; however, here’s five characters who deserve their own solo movie.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons We’ll Be Watching “Nightmare Alley”

The psychological thriller movie genre is ever-changing. Filmmakers continue to rack their brains to come up with out-of-the-box and creative storylines, with unconventional characters. The goal is to keep viewers entertained and at the edge of their seats until the credits start rolling. The playing field is getting tough. Viewers have been spoiled with the latest technological advances happening in the world of film, and are not as easily amused as before anymore. The stakes are high, and filmmakers have got to have skin in the game in order to succeed. This challenge proves to be beneficial to the film industry, as it pushes movie makers to elevate and innovate, in order to stay relevant. The upcoming film, Nightmare Alley, is one of those that tick all the boxes of what makes a promising psychological thriller. Get ready to enter another world where nothing is certain, and the possibilities endless. Here are five reasons why we’ll be clearing our schedules to watch Nightmare Alley:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Does Wedding Crashers Really Need A Sequel?

In late 2020, Vince Vaughn teased fans about a potential sequel to one of the most quintessential R-rated comedies to come out in the early 2000s, Wedding Crashers. For those of you who were under a rock in 2005, the first film was about Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) who spend their time crashing weddings to get chicks. However, when Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary announces the wedding of his daughter, the duo plan to crash the high-profile event. However, their plan hits a snag when John falls in love with the bridesmaid Claire. The 2005 raunchy comedy was not only a critical darling but a smashing commercial success, garnering nearly $300 million worldwide. Throughout the last 15 years, there have been whispers here and there about a potential sequel; however, the green light was finally given back in June for HBO Max, with Maxim confirming the return of Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher. There’s no word yet on whether Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper, or Jane Seymour will make a comeback for the upcoming sequel. At the moment, the plot of the film is unknown.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

So Will Tom Hardy Really Be In Spider-Man: No Way Home?

If you were to ask me who is in the top ten best actors of this generation, Tom Hardy would be on that list. The man just has that killer tough guy swagger and the natural ability to play the most intimidating characters. From the Kray twins in 2015’s Legend, to the rogue soldier/MMA fighter Tommy Riordan from 2011’s Warrior, and to the beefy prison brawler Charles Bronson in 2008’s Bronson, Tom Hardy is one of those actors who is just a wizard at playing tough characters in more serious movies. How has he not won an Oscar yet? I have no idea, but he will in the near-future. The last time he was actually nominated for an Oscar was back when he played the treacherous John Fitzgerald in 2015’s The Revenant alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. What a performance that was. I smell an Oscar his way soon. So he can play some seriously dramatic and physically challenging roles, but what about what many actors shoot for nowadays? Of course, I’m referring to the great comic book roles that they can stick with for many years. Oh, but Tom Hardy was already in one comic book movie role as the famous Batman villain Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. That is one of his best roles to date, especially if you take into account the crazy amount of physical work he put into the role. Packing on that much muscle to take on Christian Bale’s Batman means serious commitment from his part.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy