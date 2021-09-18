Why The Amazing Spiderman Movies Failed To Connect With Most Audiences
Despite the financial success of Spiderman 3, the sequel was canceled due to creative differences. Instead, Sony opted to start from scratch and five years later, The Amazing Spiderman was born. This time, Andrew Garfield played the role of Peter Parker, with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Sally Field as Aunt May. The reboot made a solid return of $757.9 million, though the reviews of the popular web-slinger were a far cry from the high praise that both Spiderman and Spiderman 2 received. Two years later, The Amazing Spiderman 2 came out, with Dan DeHaan as the new Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Paul Giamatti as Rhino.www.tvovermind.com
