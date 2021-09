A man who was paralyzed when an Iowa police officer shot him in April filed a lawsuit Thursday contending the use of force was excessive and has been shrouded by secrecy.Authorities say the Waterloo police officer shot Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano on April 7 after he pointed a pellet gun that looked like a shotgun at two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies. But the lawsuit filed by Alvarez-Victoriano, 44, questions the official narrative and notes that few details have been released months after the shooting.Authorities have not identified the officers involved, released body camera footage or reports related to the shooting,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO