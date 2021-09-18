CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NIU Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The NIU Huskies (1-1) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) in week 3 of NCAAF action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Northern Illinois will try to win here after losing their recent match to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday. The Huskies are in 3rd place in the MAC West Division with a 1-1 overall standing after losing their first home contest and winning a road game. Northern Illinois beat the Yellow Jackets by just a point lead in the opener at 22-21 on September 4 but lost to the Wyoming Cowboys in week 2 at 43-50 on Saturday. The Huskies fell behind the Cowboys at 22-42 in the 3rd quarter and exploded in the 4th with 21 points but failed to stop Wyoming resulting in their 7-point loss. Northern Illinois finished a total of 477 yards with 233 passing and 244 rushing yards for 6.4 yards per play.

www.tonyspicks.com

