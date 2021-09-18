Whitehead welcomes wearin' it: Hickory senior standout relishes role as leader as Hornets sting Spartans, 41-14
HERMITAGE – Pressure? Are you kidding? Ramarion Whitehead welcomes wearing the mantle of being “The Man.”. “It’s all about makin’ plays. ... I just want these guys to have trust in me. Coach Dungee and the coaching staff, they have huge trust in me, so I know when the ball’s comin’, if I just make the play they’ll just keep coming to me,” Whitehead explained.www.sharonherald.com
Comments / 0