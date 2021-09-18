CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Choose the right side against terrorism of COVID-19; Protecting our power grid; Scholarships a blessing

We spent much of last week reflecting on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the heart-wrenching loss of 2,977 lives in a horrific terror attack that forever changed our lives. Everyone remembers where they were as two airliners crashed into the twin towers. And we remember how this unspeakable tragedy brought us together in ways we hadn’t witnessed since WWII, and how we enthusiastically backed the efforts designed to keep something like this from ever happening again.

