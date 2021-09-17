SDA Week 3: Cincinnati Glimpses Playoff Possibility

Cincinnati, Iowa, Georgia, Indiana, Oregon, Clay Helton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Perhaps it's just the result of a long two years since the last full non-conference schedule, but the first two weeks of this college football season have been among the most dramatic in recent memory. Georgia took down Clemson in one of the biggest kickoff games ever, while FCS teams pulled FBS upsets on an unprecedented scale—six in Week 1 alone. Things didn't let up from there as Iowa and Oregon established themselves in the playoff chase with blockbuster wins. Meanwhile, USC limped out of the gate in a blowout loss to Stanford that brought a long-overdue close to Clay Helton's tenure as head coach.