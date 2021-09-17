CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants, Leaving Points on the Board, Come Up One Short

By NY Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants moved the ball sharply, at times impressively. Then they settled for a field goal. On a solid night for Daniel Jones — 22 for 32 for 249 yards passing, and 95 yards rushing — the Giants couldn’t convert when it really mattered on Thursday night in Washington. Five times, their offense headed back to the sidelines and turned the game over to kicker Graham Gano. Five times, he made the field-goal attempt presented to him. But the points left on the board were costly in the Giants’ 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.

