Twin Tiers Football - 09/17/21

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect, but the court on Saturday set a hearing on the matter for next week.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
Actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose that included the synthetic opioids fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl, the New York City medical examiner's office said Friday. Williams, whose work on HBO's "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire" was widely praised, died Sept. 6 at age 54. He had been open about...
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ live interview on “The View” was abruptly delayed Friday after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was to join them on the set. Cohost Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were...
(CNN) — Three-quarters of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and some are now able to receive an additional booster shot. But the virus still poses a great threat to more than 70 million eligible people who remain unvaccinated. "The most vulnerable are those...
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Biden administration has removed just 2,000 of the more than 30,000 migrants who surged to the border in Del Rio in September, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday. Scenes of approximately 15,000 migrants camped under the Del Rio bridge drew national and international headlines, as well as outrage...
The gunman who opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee has been identified as a 29-year-old man who worked for Kroger as a third-party vendor, police said Friday. One person was killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting at the store in Collierville, just outside Memphis, and the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
