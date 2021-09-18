Johnny Morris & Entire Bass Pro Shops Family Pay Special Tribute to Longtime Friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. in the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer

Richmond Raceway, Virginia’s 0.75-mile oval short-track, featured the Cup and XFINITY races on Saturday. The Trucks rejoin the other two series next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the drop of the green flag to begin the Cup race, Martin Truex Jr. crossed the start/finish line ahead of pole-sitter Denny Hamlin. That called for a penalty. Truex was black-flagged and had to drop to the rear of the field for the restart. 400 laps later, Truex crossed the start/finish line first again, but this time he was the race winner. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO