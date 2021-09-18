CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Curated Second-Hand Shopping Experiences

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galeries Lafayette launched its second-hand clothing store to support its ongoing sustainability initiative. After studying how the pandemic has affected department stores, the Galeries Lafayette directors felt it was time to offer something new to its returning loyal customers. To celebrate the reopening of the Galeries Lafayette, a series of second-hand boutiques have been placed around on the department store's second, third, and fourth floors. These spaces now offer a curated approach to purchasing pre-loved garments. The stores will feature various luxury designers such as Zadig & Voltaire, Maje, and Navy Paris.

