Spearfish, SD

Spearfish roundabout features huge stainless steel sculpture

By ALEX PORTAL Black Hills Pioneer
 7 days ago

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — As the work on the Jackson Boulevard improvement project comes to a close, one major finishing touch was added to the roundabout at the intersection at Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street. “I feel real fortunate because I always get to put the frosting on the cake,”...

KEVN

“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Spearfish Wednesday evening to officially unveil and dedicate the town’s newest sculpture, which now serves as a gateway to the Black Hills State University campus. “The Hive” sculpture was created by legendary South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere and represents...
SPEARFISH, SD
KWQC

Riverssance featured artist: David Zahn sculptures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 33rd year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest. One of those artists is sculptor, David Zahn. Watch the interview with Zahn to learn more...
DAVENPORT, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fall colors at the Spearfish Canyon are emerging

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Another iconic part of autumn, the bright red and golden leaves. Each year, Spearfish Canyon becomes a popular spot to check out the vibrant colors. Whether you’re out hiking or driving in a car, you won’t want to miss the change in seasons. Yellows, oranges, and...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Autumn Fest falls into Spearfish

SPEARFISH — With the cool, crisp autumn air approaching, and the leaves in Spearfish Canyon starting to burst into their vibrant fall colors, the Spearfish Downtown Business Association invites the community to celebrate all things autumn at Spearfish Autumn Fest Saturday. “It’s always a cool event and people always really...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish native promoted to colonel

SPEARFISH — BHSU graduate and Spearfish native, Stacy L (Trezona) Goodman was promoted to colonel in the United States Army Reserve Sept. 11 in a ceremony hosted by her husband, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Matthew Goodman. The new rank was attached by her mother, Kathy Standen, and her grandmother Marilyn Rosenau, both lifetime Spearfish residents.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Spearfish Wednesday evening to officially unveil and dedicate the town’s newest sculpture, which now serves as a gateway to the Black Hills State University campus. “The Hive” sculpture was created by legendary South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere and represents an...
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City Journal

'The Hive' swarms Spearfish roundabout

As the work on the Jackson Boulevard improvement project comes to a close, one major finishing touch was added to the roundabout at the intersection at Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street. “I feel real fortunate because I always get to put the frosting on the cake,” said Dale Lamphere, a...
SPEARFISH, SD

