Pleasant Prairie, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $364,900

Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWER HOME IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Built in 2019!! Simply Gorgeous!! 2,700 Sq Ft with Spacious Open Atmosphere in the Kitchen to Liv Rm! Granite C- Tops, S-Steel Microwave and Dishwasher, Upgraded Carpet & Padding, Plus Luxury Vinyl Floors, and High End Finishes! Beautiful White Cabinetry & Lrg Pantry Closet. Sliders to Deck to Enjoy the Mature Trees in Your Yard and Neighborhood. Master Suite w/W-In Closet, and Luxurious Bath!! A Total of 2 BRs Up, and 2 More Down, plus a 5th Rm that you can use for an Office or BR! HUGE ROOMS!! Plus Low Lev has Xlrg Laund Rm with Granite C-Tops and White Cabinetry too! 2 Car Attached Gar!

www.kenoshanews.com

Kenosha News.com

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Ascension Wisconsin combine forces

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The RecPlex and Ascension Wisconsin are joining forces. The two entities have entered into a five-year agreement to integrate sports medicine into the village’s recreational fitness facility, according to a press release issued last week. Ascension Wisconsin services will be located on the upper level of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
