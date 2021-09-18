Letters to the editor, Sept. 18

You will not find much discussion about critical race theory at local school districts even as Assembly Republicans took aim at the topic on Wednesday. An Assembly Republican-led committee passed a bill along party linesprohibiting public schools from teaching students and training employees topics considered to be anti-racism and anti-sexism. Critical Race Theory was argued at school board meetings across the state ahead of the new academic year with parents demanding access to teaching materials. Opponents to the measure say it takes the decision-making away from local school districts and oversimplifies the topic. NAACP Dane County Branch President Greg Jones thinks Critical Race Theory should not be taught in K-12 classrooms but he told DoorCountyDailyNews.com in August that Black history could be taught better. Southern Door, Sevastopol, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg-Casco School Districts have received inquiries on whether they were teaching it to their students. Southern Door School District Superintendent Chris Peterson says it is not being taught and it is not in their plans either.

