Stocks

STOCKS

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street capped an up-and-down week of trading Friday with a broad sell-off that wiped out the major indexes’ gains for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent and posted its second straight weekly loss. Roughly 80 percent of the stocks in the benchmark index fell. Technology and communication companies accounted for much of the pullback. Industrial and financial […]

www.recordargusnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Markets
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
Stocks
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes

The stock price can disconnect from the business during a crash. Emotional decisions almost never work out well. If you have a plan, stick to it. We all make mistakes. It's part of the human experience. The best you can do is learn from them and try not to make them in the future. Some are even able to learn from others' mistakes. But it's rare. As anyone with teenage kids -- or who remembers being a teenager themselves -- knows, you can share what you've learned but people typically have to make mistakes for themselves to get the message.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower as Dow, S&P 500 cling to weekly gains

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors looked to wrap up a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 36 points, or 0.1%, at 34,731, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.2% to 4,440. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 14,977. Stocks had enjoyed a sharp two-day rebound that put major indexes back in the green for the week on Thursday. Friday's losses left the Dow up 0.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 was clinging to a 0.2% gain and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Roku stock dips after Wells Fargo downgrade

Shares of Roku Inc. are down 2.5% in premarket trading Friday after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight. He also lowered his price target to $350 from $488. While Cahall still thinks that Roku has a "long runway" to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU), he said that this opportunity is now better understood by investors and thus reflected in many estimates. He noted that Roku's ARPU beat for the second quarter "slowed a lot" relative to the first quarter. In addition, he worries that the competitive landscape from players like Amazon.com Inc. , Alphabet Inc. , and Comcast Corp. is picking up, and Roku came up short with its active account net additions in the most recent quarter. This could suggest that Roku's "valuation is more constrained, especially if net adds aren't accelerating," Cahall wrote. His downgrade comes a day after a Guggenheim analyst upgraded the stock, citing the company's international potential. Roku shares have lost 21% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Poised to Win in a Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Nasdaq was largely flat on Friday. Costco shares rose after solid earnings from the warehouse retailer. An upgrade for restaurant stocks lifted shares of Chuy's Holdings. The stock market was largely flat on Friday, taking a rest after a turbulent week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down slightly shortly after noon EDT, but it had bounced back considerably from larger losses earlier in the session.
STOCKS

