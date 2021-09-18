CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Hugs & Shrugs

Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUGS go to … the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, which just unveiled its new, expanded Lewisville headquarters. The new facility, made possible after a yearslong fundraising campaign that raised $6 million, will allow the nonprofit agency to better respond to and combat child sexual abuse in Denton and Wise counties. The timing of the headquarters opening unfortunately is ideal, as reports of abuse are on the rise due to the pandemic’s closure of schools and childcare centers.

