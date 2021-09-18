CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'

By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him of murdering his best friend more than 20 years ago. The New York real estate heir was convicted after prosecutors tied the killing of Susan Berman in her Los Angeles home in December 2000 to the disappearance of Durst's wife in New York in 1982. Jurors were convinced that Durst silenced Berman as she prepared to tell police how she helped cover up his wife’s killing. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Durst's lawyers say he will appeal.

