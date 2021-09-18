Finlandia Volleyball starts weekend with split

APPLETON, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Emily Wilson kept her double-digit kill streak alive as the Finlandia University volleyball team (4-5) split on Day 1 of the Lawrence Invitational, Friday at Alexander Gym. The Lions beat Mount Mary (3-8) and lost to Lawrence (4-5). Mount Mary – W, 3-2 (16-25, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 17-15)
KENOSHA, Wis. — The No. 5 Carthage College women's volleyball team opened up the Carthage Invitational with a 3-0 victory over MSOE before falling to Bethel in the second 3-2 on Friday at Tarble Arena. In game one, MSOE (2-3) started with a slim 7-5 advantage until back-to-back kills from...
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team lost its opening match of the UW-Stevens Point Tournament on Friday to Edgewood College, 3-2 (17-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 12-15), but recovered late in the day to down Carleton College, 3-2 (25-15, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13). The Cougars wrap...
The Missouri S&T volleyball team wrapped up their weekend at the UIndy Invitational in Indianapolis, Ind. Saturday with a pair of matches against the host University of Indianapolis and the nation’s 14th-ranked team Winona State. The Miners (6-2) went the distance in the morning with the Greyhounds (3-4) and picked...
ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team split their matches in day one of the Penn State- Behrend Invitational on Friday. Westminster (6-1) defeated its first opponent, Fredonia State (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16). Senior Becky Adelman (Randolph, OH / Waterloo) led the charge for the Titans with 15 kills and six blocks. Senior Maya Steward (Los Angeles, CA / William Howard Taft) added to the attack with 14 kills and four blocks – and moved up to 22nd all-time in school history in career kills with 755. Sophomore Malia Duffy (Allison Park, PA / North Allegheny) made her presence felt with a career- and match-high 43 assists and 20 digs. Adding to the stifling defensive performance was sophomore Lauren Lampus (Sarver, PA / Freeport Area) with 13 digs and Steward with 14 digs.
Crescent Valley High split a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference matches on Thursday night at West Albany High. The Raiders swept Lebanon 25-14, 25-18, 25-15. Bella Jacobson led the way with 11 kills, two blocks and seven digs. Dani Street added six aces, two assists and 12 digs; Taelyn Bentley had six kills, three blocks and a dig; and Kamden Mitchell finished with three kills, 19 assists and six digs.
Jefferson didn't start region play the way it wanted to against Flowery Branch, but the Dragons bounced back at the end of Tuesday (Sept. 14) night to defeat Madison County. The Dragons lost to Flowery Branch 2-1 in their first match of the night. The match included a nail-bitter in the second set, but Jefferson couldn't match the Falcons' pace in the first and third sets. Jefferson ended the night by sweeping Madison County 2-0. The first set went down to the wire with the Dragons winning 25-23, but they dominated the second set 25-11.
OWENSBORO, KY. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team (2-4) split a pair of matchups Saturday with a 3-0 sweep over Wesleyan to start the day before falling to West Virginia State 3-1 in the afternoon. Southern topped Wesleyan by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-22. CC Pollard led the way...
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — After fighting hard in a four-set loss to Ivy power Yale, the Stony Brook volleyball team earned a split of a two-game Saturday after defeating St. Thomas (MN) in straight sets to end the 2021 Stony Brook Invitational on a high note with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 victory over the Tommies. Leoni Kunz led a pair of Seawolves with double-figure kills at 13, as eight different Stony Brook players recorded one on the night, including libero Kiani Kerstetter.
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Looking to snap a five-match losing skid and facing two matches on the opening day of the Saluki Invitational, USC Upstate volleyball rode numerous career-best performances Friday as the team earned a split in matches against Alabama State and Southern Illinois. Match One (USC Upstate 3, Alabama...
Volleyball had four days of rest before their next set of games in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 9-11. Biola competed in the 2021 SPU-CWU Invitational, facing off against Seattle Pacific University, Simon Fraser University, Western Oregon and Central Washington University. Similar to the last tournament, the Eagles split their time in the PNW, winning two matches but losing two as well. Despite a defeat in the first match, the Eagles bounced back, winning the next two matches.
PULLMAN, Washington – The UNI Panther volleyball team finished 2-1 at the Cougar Challenge after going 1-1 Friday in Bohler Gym. UNI was swept by tournament host Washington State before quickly bouncing back for a 3-0 sweep over Long Beach State. Washington State L, 3-0 (13-25, 16-25, 17-25) UNI collected...
September 11, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl halted a two-match losing streak by downing Idaho State 3-1 Friday in Laramie. The win improves the Cowgirl’s non-conference record to 4-2-1. “I think everyone needs to be reminded, especially when things get hard, that we are here to have a good time,”...
FYFFE – The Sand Rock Lady Wildcats split a pair of volleyball matches at Fyffe on Monday. They lost their opener to Geraldine 20-25, 18-25, but rebounded to defeat Fyffe 25-23, 25-14. Lanie Henderson posted 17 kills and a pair of blocks for the Lady Wildcats (21-5). Caley Garrett contributed 53 digs. McKenna Ballenger collected 46 assists and 19 digs. Katelyn St. Clair came away with 17 digs, 12 kills and three aces. Jadyn Foster added 13 digs, 10 kills and two aces. Jacey Stephens had nine kills, and Chloe Stephens finished with 13 digs and three kills.
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Ithaca College women's volleyball team began Saturday by sweeping the University of Rochester, 3-0 and concluded competition at the Brockport Invitational by playing the hosts where they battled hard but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Golden Eagles. Overall, Ithaca College improved to 3-5 on the 2021 season.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team had an up and down week, playing five matches in four days at home and winning three. In part of the Starr Corporation Invitational, the Golden Eagles went 1-1 in a doubleheader Saturday. In the first game, CSI lost in straight...
FARMERSVILLE – Back in March, Farmersville was one of the few teams in the county to play outdoor volleyball. Indoor sports weren’t permitted due to the ongoing pandemic so they set their court up outside and made something out of nothing. It gave their squad some much needed reps as they got out to a strong start this season in league play by defeating Granite Hills last Wednesday, Sept. 8, before losing to Sierra Pacific the next night.
ROCKVILLE — Continuing its stretch of playing solid opponents, the Solano Community College volleyball split a pair of matches in its second Solano Classic, Wednesday. The Falcons (5-9) opened with a 25-14, 25-19, 26-24 loss to American River of Sacramento. “We got better each set but not enough to push...
ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ volleyball team opened its 2021 season this past week by getting swept 3-0 by the Keyser Golden Tornado in the opener before bouncing back last Thursday with a 3-0 sweep victory over the rival Southern Rams. In last Wednesday’s loss to Keyser, it was a...
LMU men’s cross country took part in the Biola Invitational on Sept. 10 in Fullerton, Calif. The select squad included just four of the runners from the team in the invitational: freshmen Daniel Vaca, William Luders and Bennett Woolsey, and sophomore Yonathan Amare. Vaca led the Lions in the meet, finishing the 8k run with a 26:40.4 time, a career best. Woolsey followed with a time of 27:11.2, Luders with a 27:50.6 and Amare finished it off with a time of 29:01.8, a career best time for him as well. The men’s team has a break next weekend, but the women’s cross country team will meet next weekend at the Riverside Invitational on Sept. 18.
Comments / 0