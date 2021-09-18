Finlandia Volleyball starts weekend with split

Jefferson didn't start region play the way it wanted to against Flowery Branch, but the Dragons bounced back at the end of Tuesday (Sept. 14) night to defeat Madison County. The Dragons lost to Flowery Branch 2-1 in their first match of the night. The match included a nail-bitter in the second set, but Jefferson couldn't match the Falcons' pace in the first and third sets. Jefferson ended the night by sweeping Madison County 2-0. The first set went down to the wire with the Dragons winning 25-23, but they dominated the second set 25-11.

MADISON COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO