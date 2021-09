Trinity volleyball’s path back to a state title won’t happen overnight, but the Shamrocks have early momentum brewing after a pair of 3-0 wins last week. Trinity didn’t allow more than 18 points in a set across its two contests, controlling both Central Dauphin East and Milton Hershey. The two-pronged 2020 All-Sentinel First Team machine of Lauren Trumpy and Jena Minnick picked up where it left off last fall with Trumpy notching 10 blocks and Minnick dishing out 32 assists. Ryanne Whiteman, another All-Sentinel First Team honoree, totaled 18 digs Tuesday night against CD East.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO