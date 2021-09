SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Valley Transportation Authority announced additional light rail service would resume starting next week, as the system continues to restart operations following the deadly mass shooting earlier this year. According to an agency statement, the entire Blue Line from Baypointe station in North San Jose through Santa Teresa station in South San Jose will operate starting Sunday morning. Blue Line trains will operate every 20 minutes during the day on weekdays and every 30 minutes on evenings and weekends. “We would like to thank our riding public for hanging in there with us as we work to...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO