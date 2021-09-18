CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clallam County, WA

How Clallam County picks its governors

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXl3g_0c020WsC00

Clallam County, Wash., knows how to pick a winner— at least when it comes to presidential politics.

Every four years, going back to 1980, it has voted for the winning presidential candidate, making it the county with the longest record of anticipating the country’s next commander-in-chief— whether Republican or Democrat. That puts Clallam County at odds with Washington, a state that hasn’t selected a Republican presidential candidate since 1984. While Clallam has voted Republican in six of the last 11 presidential elections, Washington has voted Republican in only two.

When it comes to choosing Washington’s governor, Clallam County has struck a more consistent note, though one still mostly at odds with the rest of the state. Clallam has voted Republican in eight out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections. Since 1980, Clallam County has voted for a Democrat in 1984, 1988, and 2000, and for a Republican ever since.

Washington, however, has selected a Democratic governor in every election since 1984.

The following table contrasts Clallam’s gubernatorial voting record since 2000 with Washington’s statewide results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz5Z5_0c020WsC00

Although Clallam has selected Republican governors since 2004, the results have been close, with no more than a 10% margin separating the Republican candidate from the Democratic one. In 2008, 2016, and 2020, the margin separating the two candidates was under two percent, reflecting Clallam’s political diversity.

Clallam County is holding municipal elections in its three cities—Port Angeles, Sequim, and Forks— in 2021. Twenty-six offices are up for election in those cities.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

How Clallam County votes in state legislative elections

Clallam County, Wa., has voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 1980, whether Republican or Democrat. This presidential voting record has earned it attention from scholars and reporters outside of the state. How has the county voted in state legislative elections?. Overall, while Clallam County voters have...
Ballotpedia News

Four states release proposed redistricting maps between Sept. 15 and 22

Four states— Alaska, Arkansas, Texas, and Washington— released proposed redistricting maps between Sept. 15 and 22. Alaska: The Alaska Redistricting Board adopted six proposed state legislative maps at its Sept. 20 meeting: two prepared by the board and four proposed by third-party organizations. The board originally released its two proposals on Sept. 9 but replaced those proposals with two revised versions at the latest meeting. At the same time, the board approved maps designed by:
Ballotpedia News

The Daily Brew: Ballotpedia Exclusive – Looking at 2021 statewide ballot language readability analysis

Welcome to the Thursday, September 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. 2021 statewide ballot measures written at second-year graduate school reading level. Redistricting Roundup: Oregon House Speaker creates two special legislative committees to consider redistricting. How Clallam County picks its governors. 2021 statewide...
Ballotpedia News

How vacancies are filled on state supreme courts

The most common reasons for a vacancy on a state supreme court include reaching the mandatory retirement age, retiring before the end of a term, death, or appointment to another office. The process for filling vacancies on state supreme courts varies among states. In most states, the governor appointments a replacement justice, either outright or with assistance from a nominating commission. There are five primary methods used:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Angeles, WA
Clallam County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
City
Sequim, WA
County
Clallam County, WA
State
Washington State
Clallam County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Forks, WA
Ballotpedia News

Boston mayoral candidates receive new endorsements

Our weekly summary of state & local news highlights endorsements in the Boston mayoral race and changes to the Florida public school quarantine requirements. Read all about it in this week’s edition of the State & Local Tap. Ballot Measures Update. Thirty-nine statewide measures have been certified for the 2021...
Ballotpedia News

Arizona Rep. Aaron Lieberman resigns to focus on 2022 run for governor

Aaron Lieberman (D) announced on September 20 that he would resign his seat in the Arizona House of Representatives to focus on his 2022 campaign for governor. Lieberman first won election to the House to represent District 28 in 2018, alongside incumbent Kelli Butler (D). Ballotpedia has identified three Democratic...
Ballotpedia News

U.S. House expected to vote on infrastructure bill on Sept. 27

Our weekly summary of federal news highlights updates on the infrastructure bill and COVID-19 booster shots. Read all about it in this week’s edition of the Federal Tap. Both the House and Senate are in session next week. Click here to see the full calendar for the first session of the 117th Congress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Presidential Elections#Presidential Politics#Republican#Democratic
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting proposals rejected in Nebraska; legal challenges expected to enacted maps in Ohio

Here’s a summary of the week’s noteworthy redistricting news out of Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin:. Nebraska: On Sept. 17, the Nebraska legislature rejected Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s (R) proposed congressional redistricting map (LB1). The legislature voted 29-17 in support of advancing the map, which was four votes short of the 33 needed to advance. Sixteen Democrats and Sen. John McCollister (R) voted against advancing the map. On Sept. 20, the Nebraska legislature also rejected Linehan’s proposed map (LB3) for legislative redistricting. The map received 27 of the 33 vote needed to advance. Seventeen Democratic legislators voted against the bill, along with McCollister.
Ballotpedia News

Two state legislators switch political party affiliation

Two state legislators switched their political party affiliation the week of Sept. 13. New Hampshire state Rep. William Marsh switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, and Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson became an independent after members of the Minnesota House Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) caucus voted to expel him.
Ballotpedia News

Recall elections scheduled for four Wisconsin school board members

Recall elections seeking to remove four of the seven members of the Mequon-Thiensville School District Board of Education in Wisconsin are being held on Nov. 2, 2021. Board members Wendy Francour, Erik Hollander, Akram Khan, and Chris Schultz are on the ballot. The candidate filing deadline is Oct. 5. If more than two candidates file in any race, the Nov. 2 election will become a primary, and a general election will be held on Nov. 30.
Ballotpedia News

Durham to hold municipal primary election on Oct. 5

The municipal primary election in Durham, N.C., is on Oct. 5. Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for Nov. 2. The filing deadline to run passed on Aug. 13. Seven candidates filed to run in the nonpartisan mayoral primary. The incumbent mayor Steve Schewel did not...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Tax deduction for union dues included in budget plan

Tax deduction for union dues included in budget plan. A federal tax deduction for union dues is part of Democrats’ budget plan for fiscal year 2022. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved its portion of Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act. Section 138514 of Subtitle I, titled “Allowance of Deduction for Certain Expenses of the Trade or Business of Being an Employee,” says, “The provision allows for up to $250 in dues to a labor organization be claimed as an above-the-line deduction. The provision is effective for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2021.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #301: September 23, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. State proof-of-vaccination requirements and policies. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask requirements to vaccine-related policies. We will keep you abreast of major developments—especially those affecting your daily life. Want to know what we covered Tuesday? Click here.
Ballotpedia News

The Daily Brew: The latest on North Carolina’s voter ID law

Welcome to the Friday, September 24, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. North Carolina court strikes down voter ID law as unconstitutional. Your support every month will help voters every day. U.S. Supreme Court releases December argument calendar. North Carolina court strikes down voter...
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Filing deadline passes for Concord municipal election

The city of Concord, N.H., is holding nonpartisan general elections for mayor and ward councilors on Nov. 2. The filing deadline for candidates paying a fee in this election was Sept. 13. The filing deadline for candidates filing by petition in this election was Sept. 17. In the mayoral race,...
CONCORD, NH
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

309
Followers
664
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy