Prep football: Corner doesn’t slow Alexandria down

CORNER — No. 6 Alexandra had no problems picking up its fourth win of the season Friday night. The Valley Cubs continued their domination tour, scoring six touchdowns and forcing a safety in the first half, en route to a 51-15 win over Class 5A, Region 6 foe Corner.

Antonio Ross’ first of three touchdowns of the contest got Alexandria on the board first. Early in the first, Ross caught an interception from Corner’s quarterback before running it back 55 yards for the defensive score.

A few minutes later, Javais McGhee snagged a 51-yard touchdown pass by Austin West. A play later, Jake Upton pulled in a reception from McGhee for a successful two-point conversion put the Valley Cubs ahead 14-0.

With just under four minutes remaining in the first, Ross scored his first offensive, and only rushing, touchdown on a 7-yard run.

A minute and a half later, Alexandria forced a safety to add a couple of points to its already surmounting lead.

To close out the opening quarter, Austin Jeffers pulled in a 15-yard pass from West for a touchdown, putting the Valley Cubs up 30-0.

In the second quarter, Upton scored on a 12-yard run.

The Valley Cubs’ scored their final first-half touchdown on a 67-yard pass from McGhee to Ross, giving the Valley Cubs a 44-0 lead going into halftime.

McGhee scored Alexandria’s final touchdown of the night on a 39-yard rush early in the third quarter.

McGhee had 132 receiving yards, passed for 88 yards and picked up 39 rushing yards yards

Ross had 67 receiving yards and ran for 39 yards.

West passed for 147 yards with two touchdowns, while McGhee passed for 88.

Elijah Hunter led Alexandria’s ground game with 66 rushing yards. Upton ran for 43.

Friday’s game was the first time Alexandria has taken the field in competition since the passing of former player and assistant coach Tres Payne, who died Tuesday after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Alexandria (4-0, 2-0) returns home next Friday night to Lou Scales Stadium to face Cleburne County in a non-region matchup.