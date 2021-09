Following their season-opening win in overtime at Delaware State (1-1, Mid-Eastern Athletic), the Georgetown football team (1-0, Patriot League) is coming back to the Hilltop this Saturday to face off against the Harvard Crimson (0-0, Ivy League) at 12:30 p.m. on Cooper Field. The Hoyas will look to continue their early winning ways this season against the Crimson with their first game back at Cooper Field since the 2019 season.

