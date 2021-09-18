CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Prep football: Piedmont breaks record for points in a game in win over Weaver

By Rip Donovan, Star Sports Correspondent, estepjoe@hotmail.com
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIEDMONT — Someday freshman Cole Wilson, Piedmont’s backup quarterback, will tell his grandchildren of his 3-yard touchdown run with about seven minutes to play Friday. That put Piedmont over the previous school record for points in a game in the Bulldogs’ 70-13 win over outmanned Weaver on Friday. Research by Piedmont football historian Mike Naugher shows that the Bulldogs have scored 68 points twice but never more — until Friday night.

