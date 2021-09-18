CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Sept. 18 Face of the Day: The Black Angel

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ruth Anne Dodge Memorial, often referred to as the Black Angel, has been a source of malevolent theories over the years, but it is anything but that. Located at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and North Second Street at the edge of Fairview Cemetery, the memorial statue for Ruth Anne Dodge, wife of Gen. Grenville Dodge, has been watching over the area since its dedication in 1920. It was created by artist Daniel Chester French, who later went on to sculpt the figure of Abraham Lincoln seated inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

