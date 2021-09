Through the first 24 minutes, it didn't appear as if much could stop the clinical offense for the Faribault football team. In the final 24 minutes, it didn't appear as if much could help the Falcons escape the swarm of Tigers in what turned out to be a 35-26 defeat in Stewartville. After jumping out to a 26-21 lead at halftime, Faribault failed to score in the second half.