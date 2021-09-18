CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ugo Monye: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7EL7_0c01ym0y00

Rugby player and TV presenter Ugo Monye is among the celebrity contestants on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing .

Monye recently made his debut as part of the revamped A Question of Sport as a team captain opposite former Olympic gold medal winning hockey player, Sam Quek. Paddy McGuinness joined them as the new host, replacing Sue Barker.

Before his TV career, Monye played rugby union for Harlequins and went on to be capped by England 14 times.

Born in Islington, London, Monye was a standout athlete from an early age. He competed in the 100m at the English Schools’ Championships, placing fifth. He ran alongside future Olympian, Mark Lewis-Francis.

As an 18-year-old, Monye was faced with the decision of pursuing either athletics or rugby and chose the later after his sports master put him in touch with the coach of Harlequins under 19’s.

Within a year, Monye was offered a professional contract. A versatile player, Monye is capable of playing on the wing, in the centre or at full back.

After excelling at club level, scoring 47 tries in 105 games for Harlequins, Monye was selected for England in 2008, starting all of their autumn internationals against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

In recognition of his good form, Monye was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa and finished as the team’s leading try scorer with five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ej0C_0c01ym0y00

Monye underwent a serious toe surgery in 2010 and never fully regained his previous form, only scoring two tries for England in 14 appearances.

In 13 years with Harlequins, Monye played 230 times and retired in 2015, aged 32. He won the Premiership with the team in 2012.

Since retirement, he has become a familiar face on the TV as a pundit for BT Sport.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Robert Webb: Who is the Strictly 2021 contestant and Peep Show star?

Comedian, actor and writer Robert Webb is one of the celebrity contestants taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Born in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 29 September 1972, Webb grew up on a council estate with his mother and three siblings, and attended the local grammar school. His mother died from breast cancer when he was 17. “I spent most of my childhood playing alone, being Zorro or some other superhero, doing Lego, watching telly and riding my bike,” he told The Guardian of his childhood in 2017. “My brothers and I got on fine, but when...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

AJ Odudu performs ‘best dance of the evening’ in Strictly Come Dancing debut

AJ Odudu wowed Strictly Come Dancing fans and judges as she made her debut on this year’s competition. The TV presenter is among the celebrity contestants on the show, and is partnered up with new dance professional Kai Widdrington. She achieved the highest scores of the night after performing the jive, including a first-ever 9 for week one from judge Shirely Ballas. She also received a 9 from Anton Du Beke and 8s from Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. Du Beke called the dance “absolutely remarkable”, while Revel-Horwood joked that her mother, who was in the audience, had him...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

'No rookie hazing' jokes Berger ahead of Ryder Cup debut

One of six rookies on the Team USA Ryder Cup roster this year, 28-year-old Daniel Berger joked that there hasn’t been any “hazing” of the younger players by some of the older pros. Berger referenced the likes of Spieth and Koepka as to who the debutants would be longer towards...
GOLF
The Independent

