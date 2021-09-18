CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Chargers overpowered by Mount Pleasant

By Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News, Mich.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 18—Heading into Friday's home matchup against Mount Pleasant, Dow High football coach Matt Peterson knew his Chargers needed to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense. They did neither. Mount Pleasant drove the ball on the ground, passed the ball selectively and efficiently, and made...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Bend Herald

Paetow overpowers Foster, 30-14

The Foster High School football team did not have an ideal start to its 2021 District 10-5A Division I season, losing 30-14 to Katy Paetow at Traylor Stadium Friday night. “We got physically beat tonight,” Foster head coach Shaun McDowell said. “We beat ourselves tonight, and (Paetow) had something to do with it. It just wasn’t a good night for the Foster Falcons.
ROSENBERG, TX
Intelligencer

University Overpowers Previously Unbeaten Brooke

WELLSBURG — Friday night was undoubtedly Brooke’s toughest test of the young season. The Bruins entered the game with an unbeaten record but visiting University simply had too many horses as the Hawks rolled to a 52-20 victory over the Bruins on Paul “Bud” Billiard Field. Despite the Bruins’ first...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
myhorrynews.com

Cheraw overpowers Loris in second half

CHERAW | For the first time this season, the Loris offense scored a touchdown. For the first time this year, the Lions led at halftime. But Cheraw (2-1) used a nearly 8-minute drive to open the second half, took the lead and never looked back, winning 21-6 Friday night at home.
LORIS, SC
eagleobserver.com

Tigers overpower Lions to claim victory

GRAVETTE -- It was a clash of the cats at Lion Stadium in Gravette Friday night as the Pryor, Oklahoma, Tigers, a 5A school, locked claws against the hometown Gravette Lions. By the end of the 48 minutes, Lion fans faced yet another disappointment as the Tigers overpowered the Lions by 21 points.
GRAVETTE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Mount Pleasant#Overpowered#Oilers#American Football#Td
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Overpowers Alliance in Straight Sets

SIDNEY - The Sidney volleyball team burst from the gate in the first set Thursday night at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility and played arguably their best match of the season. The Lady Raiders, who have struggled with inconsistency the past couple of weeks, found their stride in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 win over Western Conference foe Alliance.
SIDNEY, NE
lehifreepress.com

Skyridge football overpowers Westlake

The Falcon defense continued its dominance by defeating the Thunder 44-2 on Sept. 17. Westlake’s only points were gifted to them by a bad snap that exited the end zone. The Skyridge offense was sluggish at times, but they gained their momentum and eventually overwhelmed the Thunder defense. Junior quarterback...
HIGH SCHOOL
purduesports.com

Boilermaker Offense Overpowers the Bison

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Powered by four Boilermakers hitting above .400%, No. 6 Purdue (5-1) took down Lipscomb (1-6) in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) to close the Xavier University Tournament. No. 6 Purdue bounced back from its first loss with its most efficient match of the season at a .444%,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Washington and Columbus XC Win Again at Mount Pleasant

Like a carbon copy of last week’s meet in Fort Madison, the boys teams for Washington and Columbus Community nabbed first place finishes at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday in a large school/small school split. The Demon girls also took home gold to make it a clean sweep for Washington. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Northwest Signal

Miller City overpowers Holgate

HOLGATE — Holgate was stymied by the most powerful team it has faced this season in a three-set loss Tuesday in the Tiger Cage. Tasked with handling power hitters both at the net and at the service line, the Lady Tigers struggled to score in a 25-5, 25-6, 25-5 non-league loss.
HOLGATE, OH
CBS LA

USC QB Jaxson Dart To Miss Several Games Due To Surgery To Repair Meniscus Injury

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC football’s starting quarterback battle came to a sudden halt earlier this week as true freshman Jaxson Dart underwent surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Dart sustained the injury while leading the Trojans (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) to a 45-14 road victory against Washington State (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) last Saturday. He made his collegiate debut taking over for Kedon Slovis, who was injured on the game’s opening drive. Dart made an instant impact leading USC to victory while scoring 45 points unanswered after having trailed 14-0 late in the first half. He threw for 391 yards, a new program record for passing yards in a debut, four touchdowns and two interceptions instantly sparking a quarterback controversy for the Trojans. But any potential quarterback battle has been put to rest now that Dart is expected to miss an extended period of time. Meanwhile, Slovis returned to the practice field this week and will be the starting quarterback for USC at home this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Oregon State (2-1).
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy