Chargers overpowered by Mount Pleasant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC football’s starting quarterback battle came to a sudden halt earlier this week as true freshman Jaxson Dart underwent surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Dart sustained the injury while leading the Trojans (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) to a 45-14 road victory against Washington State (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) last Saturday. He made his collegiate debut taking over for Kedon Slovis, who was injured on the game’s opening drive. Dart made an instant impact leading USC to victory while scoring 45 points unanswered after having trailed 14-0 late in the first half. He threw for 391 yards, a new program record for passing yards in a debut, four touchdowns and two interceptions instantly sparking a quarterback controversy for the Trojans. But any potential quarterback battle has been put to rest now that Dart is expected to miss an extended period of time. Meanwhile, Slovis returned to the practice field this week and will be the starting quarterback for USC at home this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Oregon State (2-1).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO