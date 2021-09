Brief recap: Indiana State fought hard, but it didn’t have enough to hang with Northwestern. The Wildcats’ defense was too strong and too consistent as they held Indiana State to fewer than 200 total yards. The Sycamore’s only touchdown came with 3:32 left in the game — long after this one had been decided. Northwestern’s offense wasn’t prolific either, but the Wildcats were able to get the running game going enough to put points on the board.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO