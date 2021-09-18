CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redlands, CA

Redlands seeks public input on City Council district boundaries

By Jennifer Iyer, Redlands Daily Facts, Calif.
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 18—Members of the public can help redraw the lines of Redlands City Council voting districts beginning with a public hearing set for Tuesday, Sept. 21. Though the city had transitioned back to by-district voting for council seats with the 2018 election, it must now reexamine those boundaries based on 2020 Census data that is expected to be out late this month, according to a news release from the city.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redlands, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Redlands, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Districts#Redlands City Council#Census#The City Council Chambers#Zoom
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Gunman in deadly mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, identified as 29-year-old store vendor

The gunman who opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee has been identified as a 29-year-old man who worked for Kroger as a third-party vendor, police said Friday. One person was killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting at the store in Collierville, just outside Memphis, and the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy