Redlands seeks public input on City Council district boundaries
Sep. 18—Members of the public can help redraw the lines of Redlands City Council voting districts beginning with a public hearing set for Tuesday, Sept. 21. Though the city had transitioned back to by-district voting for council seats with the 2018 election, it must now reexamine those boundaries based on 2020 Census data that is expected to be out late this month, according to a news release from the city.www.tribuneledgernews.com
